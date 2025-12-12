Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package the commemoration day of National Leader Heydar Aliyev
    British novelist Joanna Trollope dies at 82

    Other countries
    • 12 December, 2025
    • 18:56
    British novelist Joanna Trollope dies at 82

    Renowned British author Joanna Trollope has died at the age of 82.

    According to Report, citing the BBC and her family, the writer passed away on Thursday, December 11, at her home in Oxfordshire. No cause of death was given.

    Trollope was known for her popular novels exploring romantic and family relationships in modern and Victorian England. Among her best-known works are The Rector's Wife, The Choir, Marrying the Mistress and Daughters-in-Law. Her books have been translated into more than 25 languages, and several were adapted for television.

    She was a distant relative of Anthony Trollope, the celebrated 19th-century English novelist. A graduate of Oxford University, she worked at the UK Foreign Office before publishing her first book in 1980.

