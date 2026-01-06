Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela
    Trump celebrates mission to capture Maduro in speech to GOP lawmakers

    • 06 January, 2026
    • 20:01
    US President Donald Trump on Tuesday celebrated the capture of ousted Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro, boasting that the high-risk operation proved the US has the "most fearsome" military in the world, Report informs via CNN.

    "We had a lot of boots on the ground, but it was amazing," he said during a speech at a House GOP retreat in Washington, DC. "It was brilliant tactically."

    Trump recounted several operational details to Republican lawmakers, indicating the US cut electricity to major parts of Venezuela just before entering the country. That gave the military the element of surprise as it approached Maduro"s compound.

    "And think of it, nobody was killed," Trump said. "And on the other side, a lot of people were killed."

    Trump went on to criticize Democrats for airing concerns about the decision to capture Maduro, complaining that few in the party were congratulating him.

    "At some point they should say, you know, ‘You did a great job,"" he said. "‘Thank you, congratulations." Wouldn"t it be good?"

    GOP Nicolas Maduro Donald Trump Venezuela
