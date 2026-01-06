Turkish, Syrian FMs meet in Paris
Region
- 06 January, 2026
- 18:43
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met with his Syrian counterpart Assad al-Sheybani in Paris.
Report informs with reference to the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The topics of discussion at the meeting have not yet been disclosed.
The meeting took place within the framework of the Coalition of the Willing summit created to support Ukraine.
Turkish, Syrian FMs meet in Paris
