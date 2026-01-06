Brazil's Bolsonaro taken to hospital for tests after fall, head injury
Brazil's imprisoned former President Jair Bolsonaro was taken to hospital for tests on Tuesday after falling and hitting his head, his wife said in a social media post, Report informs via Reuters.
"We are going to the hospital. My love will undergo exams," she wrote on Instagram, adding that the 70-year-old right-wing leader fell while sleeping.
