Brazil's Bolsonaro taken to hospital for tests after fall, head injury

    Brazil's imprisoned former President Jair Bolsonaro was taken to hospital for tests on Tuesday after falling and hitting his head, his wife said in a social media post, Report informs via Reuters.

    "We are going to the hospital. My love will undergo exams," she wrote on Instagram, adding that the 70-year-old right-wing leader fell while sleeping.

    Braziliyanın həbsdəki sabiq prezidenti Bolsonaru yıxıldıqdan sonra xəstəxanaya yerləşdirilib
    Экс-президент Бразилии Болсонару госпитализирован после падения

