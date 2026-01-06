Coalition of Willing meeting begns at Elysée Palace

A meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing" with representatives of more than 27 country leaders has begun at the Elysee Palace, Report informs via Suspilne.

Bloomberg wrote that European leaders and American officials are striving to finalize a security guarantees agreement that includes the possibility of American troops' presence on Ukrainian territory to ensure the durability of any peace agreement.

According to sources, the negotiations in Paris will focus on how to integrate the capabilities recently proposed by Washington with the coalition's plans.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy also plans to meet with the NATO Secretary General and representatives of the American negotiation team.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that Europe and the US are at the final stage of coordinating a common position on peace agreements to end the Russian-Ukrainian war, which could be signed in the coming days, likely in Washington.

According to Tusk, the parties now have an agreed basis for negotiations - about 20 points of a future peace agreement, as well as documents that will determine the format of cooperation between Europe and the US in rebuilding Ukraine after the war ends.

An EU representative told Politico that negotiation participants are gradually agreeing on "six or seven different documents" concerning various aspects of the ceasefire and post-war structure.

Among them is a 20-point peace plan developed jointly by the EU and US, a document on security guarantees, and another document on economic development. All documents must be signed by all parties, including Russia.