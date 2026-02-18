Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games

    Shafiyev: Azerbaijan opens gateway to Türkiye and Europe for landlocked countries

    Foreign policy
    • 18 February, 2026
    • 10:00
    Shafiyev: Azerbaijan opens gateway to Türkiye and Europe for landlocked countries

    Thanks to its geographical position and developed maritime and transport infrastructure, Azerbaijan is creating additional opportunities for landlocked countries, including deeper integration with Türkiye and Europe, Farid Shafiyev, Head of the Center of Analysis of International Relations, said in his opening remarks at the International Conference titled "C6: One Region, Shared Future – Enhancing Strategic Dialogue."

    Report quotes him as saying that expanded integration opportunities can be ensured through the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, which is shaping a new connectivity architecture across Eurasia.

    "Simply put, the C6 format broadens the range of opportunities, and opportunities are of decisive importance in the modern environment. At the same time, the C6 format should not be limited solely to transit corridors. In the context of the global energy transition, it can become a practical platform for cooperation in energy and investment," he emphasized.

    Farid Shafiyev Azerbaijan conference Turkiye Europe landlocked countries
    Шафиев: Азербайджан открывает странам без выхода к морю путь к Турции и Европе

    Latest News

    11:28
    Photo

    Baku State University signs cooperation agreement with BP Explosion (Caspian Sea) Limited

    Energy
    11:20

    bp supports creation of new digital library for Azerbaijan's BSU

    Energy
    11:11

    Fariz Jafarov: Digital economy ecosystem to be formed in Azerbaijan

    ICT
    11:05

    Azerbaijan to rebury remains of 17 more First Karabakh War martyrs

    Domestic policy
    10:57
    Photo

    Unified operational coordination mechanism to be activated for WUF13

    Infrastructure
    10:54

    Kushkumbayev: C6 format qualitatively expands potential of Central Asia

    Foreign policy
    10:39

    Central Azeri platform produced 157M tons of oil to date

    Energy
    10:27

    Oil prices remain unchanged amid hopes for US-Iran deal

    Energy
    10:26
    Video

    Baku TV celebrates its 8th anniversary

    Media
    All News Feed