Shafiyev: Azerbaijan opens gateway to Türkiye and Europe for landlocked countries

Thanks to its geographical position and developed maritime and transport infrastructure, Azerbaijan is creating additional opportunities for landlocked countries, including deeper integration with Türkiye and Europe, Farid Shafiyev, Head of the Center of Analysis of International Relations, said in his opening remarks at the International Conference titled "C6: One Region, Shared Future – Enhancing Strategic Dialogue."

Report quotes him as saying that expanded integration opportunities can be ensured through the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, which is shaping a new connectivity architecture across Eurasia.

"Simply put, the C6 format broadens the range of opportunities, and opportunities are of decisive importance in the modern environment. At the same time, the C6 format should not be limited solely to transit corridors. In the context of the global energy transition, it can become a practical platform for cooperation in energy and investment," he emphasized.