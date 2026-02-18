Shafiyev: Azerbaijan pursues foreign policy focused on connectivity and diversification

Azerbaijan has pursued its foreign policy over the past six years with a focus on connectivity, diversification, and regional cooperation, Head of Azerbaijani Center for the International Relations Analysis Farid Shafiyev said in his opening remarks at the International Conference titled "C6: One Region, Shared Future – Enhancing Strategic Dialogue."

"Conflicts have a serious impact on energy and transport routes, as well as supply and subcontracting chains. These processes serve as a reminder to our region that connectivity, diversification, and regional cooperation based on shared interests are key elements of strategic resilience," he said.

Shafiyev noted that by developing engagement with Asian institutions and expanding strategic alliances, Azerbaijan has strengthened the eastern vector of its foreign policy, while continuing constructive cooperation with the United States and the European Union.

"In this context, Central Asia is not just a neighbor for us, but a strategic partner," Shafiyev emphasized.