    Leyla and Arzu Aliyeva attend opening of MAMA 'Mother Nature' International Art Exhibition in Tirana

    Cultural policy
    • 18 February, 2026
    • 09:43
    Leyla and Arzu Aliyeva attend opening of MAMA 'Mother Nature' International Art Exhibition in Tirana

    The MAMA "Mother Nature" International Art Exhibition has opened at the Residence of the Prime Minister of Albania in Tirana.

    According to Report, Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva attended the opening ceremony.

    Speaking at the event, Leyla Aliyeva emphasized that through the paintings, sculptures, and installations featured in the exhibition, artists demonstrate the power, beauty, and fragility of nature.

    She noted that this exhibition is a perfect example of how art transcends boundaries in order to protect nature.

    Providing information about the exhibition, Leyla Aliyeva expressed her satisfaction at being in a beautiful country distinguished by its spiritual richness and sincerity, stating:

    "Azerbaijan and Albania are united by close friendship and deep relations that go beyond political borders. Our countries share such noble values as humanism, kindness, dignity, and mutual respect - values greatly needed in today"s world."

    She also said it was a great honor for her that works by Prime Minister Edi Rama and renowned Albanian artist Arben Qolemi were presented at the exhibition. Leyla Aliyeva noted with particular satisfaction that four artists from Baku are participating in the event, sharing their positive experiences and personally presenting their creative work.

    Addressing the damage humanity has inflicted on nature, Leyla Aliyeva stated:

    "Every year, 10 million hectares of forest are destroyed worldwide. Humanity has wiped out 83 percent of wild animals and half of all plant species. Each year, 200 species disappear from our planet, and 66 percent of the world"s oceans are directly affected by negative human activities. Azerbaijan"s rich ecosystem has not remained untouched by these processes. The level of the Caspian Sea has significantly declined. Remarkable species such as the Caspian seal, salmon, and sturgeon are facing the threat of extinction."

    Prime Minister Edi Rama said he was honored to see paintings demonstrating the unity of environmental protection and art, including works by Leyla Aliyeva, at the exhibition.

    The Prime Minister stated that the exhibition opens a new chapter in the friendship between the two countries, bringing a spirit of culture and creativity.

    Edi Rama added that during the one-month run of the exhibition, every visitor would take away a piece of its colors and imagination.

    The guests then familiarized themselves with the artworks on display.

    Photo
    Photo
