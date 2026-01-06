Payments by Azerbaijan Agricultural Insurance Fund 43% up in 2025

Last year, the Agricultural Insurance Fund of Azerbaijan paid farmers 9.147 million manats ($5.38 million) in insurance compensations.

As Report informs with reference to the fund, this is 2.7 million manats ($1.588 million) or 43% more compared to payments made in 2024.

Of the insurance payments made in 2025, 8.753 million manats ($5.148 million) were for crop production, and 394,000 manats ($231 764) for livestock breeding. Last year, the main part of the payments was related to fruit orchards - peaches, nectarines, almonds, grains, corn and other crops.

In total, since the beginning of its operations in 2020 until now, the Agricultural Insurance Fund has made payments amounting to 22.6 million manats (almost $13.3 million).