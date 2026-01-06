Payments by Azerbaijan Agricultural Insurance Fund 43% up in 2025
Finance
- 06 January, 2026
- 19:01
Last year, the Agricultural Insurance Fund of Azerbaijan paid farmers 9.147 million manats ($5.38 million) in insurance compensations.
As Report informs with reference to the fund, this is 2.7 million manats ($1.588 million) or 43% more compared to payments made in 2024.
Of the insurance payments made in 2025, 8.753 million manats ($5.148 million) were for crop production, and 394,000 manats ($231 764) for livestock breeding. Last year, the main part of the payments was related to fruit orchards - peaches, nectarines, almonds, grains, corn and other crops.
In total, since the beginning of its operations in 2020 until now, the Agricultural Insurance Fund has made payments amounting to 22.6 million manats (almost $13.3 million).
Latest News
20:24
400 units of IRGC, Iranian Army on full alertRegion
20:01
Trump celebrates mission to capture Maduro in speech to GOP lawmakersOther countries
19:50
G7 finance ministers to meet in Washington to discuss rare earths, three sources sayOther countries
19:39
Coalition of Willing meeting begns at Elysée PalaceOther countries
19:14
EU summons farm ministers to secure Mercosur deal supportOther countries
19:01
Payments by Azerbaijan Agricultural Insurance Fund 43% up in 2025Finance
18:43
Photo
Turkish, Syrian FMs meet in ParisRegion
18:30
Photo
Zelenskyy commented on results of meeting with MacronOther countries
18:08