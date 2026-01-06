400 units of IRGC, Iranian Army on full alert

A senior adviser to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) chief says that Iran's armed forces are at the highest level of readiness and prepared to respond decisively to any aggression, Report informs via Mehr.

Brigadier General Morteza Ghorbani, senior adviser to the Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), said Iran's armed forces are at the highest level of readiness and prepared to "respond decisively to any aggression by the United States or Israel."

Speaking about Iran's level of preparedness to respond to a potential attack by the United States or Israel, Brigadier General Morteza Ghorbani stated that 400 units from the IRGC and the Army are on full alert.

"They are ready. If any aggression occurs, they will level it [Israel] to the ground," Ghorbani said.

He added that the Army, the IRGC, and the Law Enforcement Force are standing with their "hands on the trigger" and in full operational readiness.

Earlier on Tuesday, Iran warned that "continued hostile conduct against the country will provoke a firm and proportionate response," according to a statement by the Supreme Defense Council Secretariat.

In a statement released on Tuesday afternoon, the Secretariat of the Supreme Defense Council of the Islamic Republic of Iran strongly condemned "the escalation of threatening language and interventionist remarks directed against the country."

The statement emphasized that Iran's security, independence, and territorial integrity constitute an unbreakable red line, warning that any act of aggression or the persistence of hostile conduct will be met with a proportionate, firm, and decisive response.