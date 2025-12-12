Nobel Peace Prize laureate Nargiz Mohammadi arrested in Iran
Region
- 12 December, 2025
- 19:42
Nargiz Mohammadi, the 2023 Nobel Peace Prize laureate, has been detained in Iran during a memorial event.
According to Report, citing international media, she was arrested in Mashhad at a ceremony commemorating lawyer Hosrov Alikurdi, who was found dead in his office earlier this month.
Mohammadi had previously been temporarily released from custody in December 2024. She was detained at the memorial along with several other activists.
The news was also confirmed on social media platform X by her husband, Taghi Rahmani, who resides in Paris, noting that Mohammadi was arrested together with several fellow activists.
Latest News
20:55
US Army Secretary Driscoll removed from Ukraine peace talksOther countries
20:44
Brent oil falls to $60.99 per barrel amid oversupply concernsEnergy
20:20
Video
Turkish ship subjected to Russian missile strike at Odesa portOther countries
20:16
Photo
Video
Azerbaijan Defense Minister and Uzbekistan military delegation visit commando military unitMilitary
20:02
Photo
Heydar Aliyev commemorated at Azerbaijan's Consulate in TabrizDomestic policy
19:42
Nobel Peace Prize laureate Nargiz Mohammadi arrested in IranRegion
19:32
Türkiye's NATO envoy pays tribute to Azerbaijan's National Leader Heydar AliyevForeign policy
19:19
Türkiye likely to join SAFE through partnership with one or more EU statesOther countries
18:56