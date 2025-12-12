Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package the commemoration day of National Leader Heydar Aliyev
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package the commemoration day of National Leader Heydar Aliyev

    Nobel Peace Prize laureate Nargiz Mohammadi arrested in Iran

    Region
    • 12 December, 2025
    • 19:42
    Nobel Peace Prize laureate Nargiz Mohammadi arrested in Iran

    Nargiz Mohammadi, the 2023 Nobel Peace Prize laureate, has been detained in Iran during a memorial event.

    According to Report, citing international media, she was arrested in Mashhad at a ceremony commemorating lawyer Hosrov Alikurdi, who was found dead in his office earlier this month.

    Mohammadi had previously been temporarily released from custody in December 2024. She was detained at the memorial along with several other activists.

    The news was also confirmed on social media platform X by her husband, Taghi Rahmani, who resides in Paris, noting that Mohammadi was arrested together with several fellow activists.

    Nargiz Mohammadi arrest Iran Nobel Peace Prize
    Nobel Sülh Mükafatı laureatı Nərgiz Məhəmmədi həbs olunub
    Лауреат Нобелевской премии Наргиз Мохаммади арестована в Иране

    Latest News

    20:55

    US Army Secretary Driscoll removed from Ukraine peace talks

    Other countries
    20:44

    Brent oil falls to $60.99 per barrel amid oversupply concerns

    Energy
    20:20
    Video

    Turkish ship subjected to Russian missile strike at Odesa port

    Other countries
    20:16
    Photo
    Video

    Azerbaijan Defense Minister and Uzbekistan military delegation visit commando military unit

    Military
    20:02
    Photo

    Heydar Aliyev commemorated at Azerbaijan's Consulate in Tabriz

    Domestic policy
    19:42

    Nobel Peace Prize laureate Nargiz Mohammadi arrested in Iran

    Region
    19:32

    Türkiye's NATO envoy pays tribute to Azerbaijan's National Leader Heydar Aliyev

    Foreign policy
    19:19

    Türkiye likely to join SAFE through partnership with one or more EU states

    Other countries
    18:56

    British novelist Joanna Trollope dies at 82

    Other countries
    All News Feed