Nobel Peace Prize laureate Nargiz Mohammadi arrested in Iran

Nargiz Mohammadi, the 2023 Nobel Peace Prize laureate, has been detained in Iran during a memorial event.

According to Report, citing international media, she was arrested in Mashhad at a ceremony commemorating lawyer Hosrov Alikurdi, who was found dead in his office earlier this month.

Mohammadi had previously been temporarily released from custody in December 2024. She was detained at the memorial along with several other activists.

The news was also confirmed on social media platform X by her husband, Taghi Rahmani, who resides in Paris, noting that Mohammadi was arrested together with several fellow activists.