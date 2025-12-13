Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package the commemoration day of National Leader Heydar Aliyev
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package the commemoration day of National Leader Heydar Aliyev

    Some 11,270 diamonds hidden in hand luggage seized at Frankfurt Airport

    Other countries
    • 13 December, 2025
    • 12:10
    Some 11,270 diamonds hidden in hand luggage seized at Frankfurt Airport

    Customs officers at Frankfurt am Main Airport have found more than 11,270 diamonds in the carry-on luggage of a passenger arriving from Angola and confiscated them, the DPA news agency noted, citing the customs and federal police, Report informs.

    The diamonds were hidden in a false bottom, according to the agency. An appraisal is required to determine their value.

    Law enforcement officers detained a 53-year-old man who had flown to Frankfurt from Angola, and placed him in custody, DPA said.

    He likely failed to declare the natural diamonds upon entry as required by regulations, and was unable to present the required certificate, the agency concluded.

    Frankfurt am Main Airport Germany diamonds
    Almaniyada aeroportda sərnişindən 11 000-dən çox almaz müsadirə edilib
    В аэропорту Франкфурта у пассажира изъяли свыше 11 тыс. алмазов

    Latest News

    13:40
    Video

    Miracle in Azerbaijan: Woman revived 45 minutes after heart stopped

    Health
    13:20
    Photo

    Expanding parliamentary co-op among Turkic countries discussed in Tashkent

    Foreign policy
    12:58

    US evaluates Azerbaijan's role in bringing its oil, gas resources to int'l markets

    Energy
    12:41

    British, Belgian PMs agree latest peace talks 'pivotal' for Ukraine's future

    Other countries
    12:27

    Trump names Warsh, Hassett as top Fed contenders, WSJ says

    Other countries
    12:10

    Some 11,270 diamonds hidden in hand luggage seized at Frankfurt Airport

    Other countries
    11:55

    Trump says progress being made toward Russia-Ukraine resolution

    Other countries
    11:35

    Azeri Light crude price rises slightly on global oil market

    Energy
    11:15

    Honda may import more US-made models to Japan

    Other countries
    All News Feed