Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package the commemoration day of National Leader Heydar Aliyev
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package the commemoration day of National Leader Heydar Aliyev

    Trump names Warsh, Hassett as top Fed contenders, WSJ says

    Other countries
    • 13 December, 2025
    • 12:27
    Trump names Warsh, Hassett as top Fed contenders, WSJ says

    US President Donald Trump said Friday that Kevin Warsh has moved to the top of his list as the next Federal Reserve chair, though others remain in contention, according to the Wall Street Journal, Report informs referring to CNBC.

    Previously considered on Trump's short list but not the favorite, Warsh, a former Fed governor himself, apparently ingratiated himself further following an interview Wednesday with the president.

    "Yes, I think he is," Trump told the paper when asked if Warsh was at the top, according to an account posted Friday afternoon.

    Referring to National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett, whom prediction markets previously had projected as the favorite, Trump said, "I think you have Kevin and Kevin. They're both - I think the two Kevins are great."

    "I think there are a couple of other people that are great," the president added.

    Hassett emerged as the lead candidate following a Bloomberg News report. Publicly, he has been demure when asked about the prospect of taking the job, saying only he would serve if asked. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), said Thursday on CNBC that she worried Trump would appoint a "sock puppet" as Fed chair to do his bidding.

    In addition to putting heavier weight on Warsh getting the job, Trump repeated an assertion he has made in the past that the Fed chair ought to consult the president about interest rate decisions.

    "Typically, that's not done anymore. It used to be done routinely. It should be done," he said. "I'm a smart voice and should be listened to."

    President Donald Trump Fed United States
    Tramp FES rəhbəri vəzifəsinə iki əsas namizədin adını açıqlayıb
    Трамп назвал двух основных кандидатов на пост главы ФРС

    Latest News

    13:40
    Video

    Miracle in Azerbaijan: Woman revived 45 minutes after heart stopped

    Health
    13:20
    Photo

    Expanding parliamentary co-op among Turkic countries discussed in Tashkent

    Foreign policy
    12:58

    US evaluates Azerbaijan's role in bringing its oil, gas resources to int'l markets

    Energy
    12:41

    British, Belgian PMs agree latest peace talks 'pivotal' for Ukraine's future

    Other countries
    12:27

    Trump names Warsh, Hassett as top Fed contenders, WSJ says

    Other countries
    12:10

    Some 11,270 diamonds hidden in hand luggage seized at Frankfurt Airport

    Other countries
    11:55

    Trump says progress being made toward Russia-Ukraine resolution

    Other countries
    11:35

    Azeri Light crude price rises slightly on global oil market

    Energy
    11:15

    Honda may import more US-made models to Japan

    Other countries
    All News Feed