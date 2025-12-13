Trump names Warsh, Hassett as top Fed contenders, WSJ says

US President Donald Trump said Friday that Kevin Warsh has moved to the top of his list as the next Federal Reserve chair, though others remain in contention, according to the Wall Street Journal, Report informs referring to CNBC.

Previously considered on Trump's short list but not the favorite, Warsh, a former Fed governor himself, apparently ingratiated himself further following an interview Wednesday with the president.

"Yes, I think he is," Trump told the paper when asked if Warsh was at the top, according to an account posted Friday afternoon.

Referring to National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett, whom prediction markets previously had projected as the favorite, Trump said, "I think you have Kevin and Kevin. They're both - I think the two Kevins are great."

"I think there are a couple of other people that are great," the president added.

Hassett emerged as the lead candidate following a Bloomberg News report. Publicly, he has been demure when asked about the prospect of taking the job, saying only he would serve if asked. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), said Thursday on CNBC that she worried Trump would appoint a "sock puppet" as Fed chair to do his bidding.

In addition to putting heavier weight on Warsh getting the job, Trump repeated an assertion he has made in the past that the Fed chair ought to consult the president about interest rate decisions.

"Typically, that's not done anymore. It used to be done routinely. It should be done," he said. "I'm a smart voice and should be listened to."