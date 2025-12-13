Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package the commemoration day of National Leader Heydar Aliyev
    Trump says progress being made toward Russia-Ukraine resolution

    US President Donald Trump has stated that "a lot of progress" is being made toward resolving the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, expressing optimism that developments will become clearer in the near future, Report informs referring to Al Mayadeen.

    Speaking at an event in the Oval Office on Thursday, Trump described the Russia-Ukraine conflict as the most straightforward issue among current global challenges.

    "The easiest one, I thought would be a country that you're somewhat familiar with, Russia and Ukraine, but where a lot of progress is being made," he said.

    In a follow-up comment, Trump added: "We're working on seeing if we can make a deal right now. We're gonna, we're gonna see. We'll soon know."

    Tramp: Rusiya - Ukrayna müharibəsinin həllində əhəmiyyətli irəliləyiş var
    Трамп заявил о большом прогрессе в завершении войны в Украине

