Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela

    Truck plows into Los Angeles rally to support Iran demonstrations

    Other countries
    • 12 January, 2026
    • 08:25
    Truck plows into Los Angeles rally to support Iran demonstrations

    One person was struck after a U-Haul truck drove through a crowd during a Los Angeles protest in support of anti-regime demonstrators in Iran, with the driver taken into custody, authorities said, Report informs via Fox News.

    The incident occurred at around 3:30 p.m. (GMT-8) Sunday along Veteran Avenue near the Federal Building in the Westwood neighborhood, according to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD).

    "At approximately 15:30 hours, the driver of a U-Haul truck collided with individuals marching along Veteran Avenue in the area of the Federal Building," LAPD said in a statement.

    Police said the adult male driver has been detained pending further investigation

    "At this time, one person was confirmed struck by the vehicle (an adult male); however, no significant injuries have been reported," LAPD said. "A Rescue Ambulance treated the individual at the scene. No one has been transported to the hospital for medical treatment."

    Hundreds of people had gathered in the Westwood neighborhood as part of a march backing protesters in Iran, local outlet NBC4 Los Angeles noted.

    Videos circulating on social media appeared to show a U-Haul truck moving quickly through a dense crowd as people screamed. In one video, a person appeared to hang onto the side of the vehicle and bang on a window as it continued moving.

    United States Iran protests accident
    ABŞ-də İrandakı etirazları dəstəkləyən nümayişçilərin üstünə yük maşını sürülüb
    В США грузовик наехал на митингующих в поддержку протестов в Иране

    Latest News

    09:27

    5.6-earthquake recorded near Russia"s Kuril Islands

    Region
    09:19

    CBA currency exchange rates (12.01.2026)

    Finance
    09:08

    UN chief 'shocked' by info on excessive force against protesters in Iran

    Region
    09:05

    US exploring possibility of strikes, cyberattacks in Iran

    Other countries
    08:58

    Iran declares 3 days of national mourning for "martyrs" killed in protests

    Region
    08:47

    US Fed Chair says Justice Department prepares to bring criminal charges against him

    Other countries
    08:39

    Gold price reaches new all-time high, exceeding $4,600 per troy ounce

    Finance
    08:25

    Truck plows into Los Angeles rally to support Iran demonstrations

    Other countries
    08:16

    Britain to develop new ballistic missile for Ukraine's defense

    Other countries
    All News Feed