    US seriously considering response to events in Iran — Trump

    The US is seriously considering some kind of response to events in Iran, including the use of force, President Donald Trump told journalists, Report informs.

    "We're looking at it very seriously," he said in response to a question about the possibility of a response to events in Iran, including the use of military force.

    On December 29, traders launched protests in Tehran due to the sharp fall in the Iranian rial exchange rate. On December 30, students joined the unrest. The riots spread to most major cities.

    Tramp: ABŞ İrandakı hadisələrə cavab vermək imkanını ciddi şəkildə nəzərdən keçirir
    Трамп: США всерьез изучают возможность ответа на события в Иране

