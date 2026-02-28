Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Araghchi on US and Israeli strikes: Iran will defend itself

    Other countries
    • 28 February, 2026
    • 13:59
    Araghchi on US and Israeli strikes: Iran will defend itself

    The Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Abbas Araghchi, and Iraq"s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Fuad Hussein held a phone call.

    According to Report, citing a statement from Iraq's Foreign Ministry, Araghchi briefed Hussein on the situation in Iran following the US and Israeli strikes that began on Saturday, emphasizing that the country will continue to defend itself.

    The Iranian minister clarified that Tehran's retaliatory actions will be directed solely at US military bases in the region, within the framework of "the right to self-defense," and will not affect other states.

    Fuad Hussein, for his part, stressed Iraq's consistent position against the escalation of military actions, noting that war cannot be a means to resolve issues, and that dialogue and de-escalation remain the best way to address them.

    Abbas Araghchi Iran Fuad Hussein Iraq
    Əraqçi İrana hücumlar barədə: Özümüzü müdafiə edəcəyik
    Арагчи об ударах США и Израиля: Иран будет себя защищать

    Latest News

    14:43

    Ukraine says Iran had chances to avoid force scenario

    Other countries
    14:36

    Tehran's embassy in Baku addresses Iranian citizens

    Foreign policy
    14:35

    No restrictions on cargo traffic at Iran-Azerbaijan border

    Infrastructure
    14:33

    One person killed in missile attack in the United Arab Emirates

    Other countries
    14:31

    All Israeli football championship matches postponed

    Football
    14:23

    Two killed, five injured in airstrikes in Iraq

    Other countries
    14:16

    Media: Explosions heard in Riyadh

    Other countries
    14:13

    Kallas: EU Aspides naval mission remains on high alert in Red Sea

    Other countries
    14:12

    Iran strikes four US military bases

    Region
    All News Feed