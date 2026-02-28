Araghchi on US and Israeli strikes: Iran will defend itself

The Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Abbas Araghchi, and Iraq"s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Fuad Hussein held a phone call.

According to Report, citing a statement from Iraq's Foreign Ministry, Araghchi briefed Hussein on the situation in Iran following the US and Israeli strikes that began on Saturday, emphasizing that the country will continue to defend itself.

The Iranian minister clarified that Tehran's retaliatory actions will be directed solely at US military bases in the region, within the framework of "the right to self-defense," and will not affect other states.

Fuad Hussein, for his part, stressed Iraq's consistent position against the escalation of military actions, noting that war cannot be a means to resolve issues, and that dialogue and de-escalation remain the best way to address them.