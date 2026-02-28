Two killed, five injured in airstrikes in Iraq

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    28 February, 2026
    • 14:23
    Two people were killed and five injured as a result of several airstrikes on an area in Babil province in central Iraq, Report informs via Iran International.

    The Jurf al-Nasr area in northern Babil province was subjected to several airstrikes, resulting in the deaths of two people and injuries to five others, the outlet said.

    İraqda hava zərbələri nəticəsində iki nəfər ölüb, beş nəfər yaralanıb
    В Ираке два человека погибли, пятеро ранены в результате авиаударов

