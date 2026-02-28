Two killed, five injured in airstrikes in Iraq
Other countries
- 28 February, 2026
- 14:23
Two people were killed and five injured as a result of several airstrikes on an area in Babil province in central Iraq, Report informs via Iran International.
The Jurf al-Nasr area in northern Babil province was subjected to several airstrikes, resulting in the deaths of two people and injuries to five others, the outlet said.
Latest News
14:43
Ukraine says Iran had chances to avoid force scenarioOther countries
14:36
Tehran's embassy in Baku addresses Iranian citizensForeign policy
14:35
No restrictions on cargo traffic at Iran-Azerbaijan borderInfrastructure
14:33
One person killed in missile attack in the United Arab EmiratesOther countries
14:31
All Israeli football championship matches postponedFootball
14:23
Two killed, five injured in airstrikes in IraqOther countries
14:16
Media: Explosions heard in RiyadhOther countries
14:13
Kallas: EU Aspides naval mission remains on high alert in Red SeaOther countries
14:12