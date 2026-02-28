Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Media: Explosions heard in Riyadh

    Other countries
    • 28 February, 2026
    • 14:16
    Media: Explosions heard in Riyadh

    Explosions have been heard in Riyadh (Saudi Arabia) amid Iranian strikes, Report informs via The Times of Israel.

    "A loud blast and several explosions have been reported in the Saudi capital Riyadh as a result of Iran's strikes on Persian Gulf countries," the agency said.

    It noted that US military bases are located in these countries.

    Riyadh explosions
    KİV: Ər-Riyadda partlayışlar qeydə alınıb
    СМИ: В Эр-Рияде зафиксированы взрывы

    Latest News

    14:43

    Ukraine says Iran had chances to avoid force scenario

    Other countries
    14:36

    Tehran's embassy in Baku addresses Iranian citizens

    Foreign policy
    14:35

    No restrictions on cargo traffic at Iran-Azerbaijan border

    Infrastructure
    14:33

    One person killed in missile attack in the United Arab Emirates

    Other countries
    14:31

    All Israeli football championship matches postponed

    Football
    14:23

    Two killed, five injured in airstrikes in Iraq

    Other countries
    14:16

    Media: Explosions heard in Riyadh

    Other countries
    14:13

    Kallas: EU Aspides naval mission remains on high alert in Red Sea

    Other countries
    14:12

    Iran strikes four US military bases

    Region
    All News Feed