Media: Explosions heard in Riyadh
Other countries
- 28 February, 2026
- 14:16
Explosions have been heard in Riyadh (Saudi Arabia) amid Iranian strikes, Report informs via The Times of Israel.
"A loud blast and several explosions have been reported in the Saudi capital Riyadh as a result of Iran's strikes on Persian Gulf countries," the agency said.
It noted that US military bases are located in these countries.
