    France strongly condemns Iran's attack on Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan

    Foreign policy
    • 05 March, 2026
    • 21:33
    The French Ministry of Foreign Affairs has expressed its full solidarity with Azerbaijan in connection with Iran's attack on Nakhchivan, Report informs.

    "France firmly condemns Iran's drone attack that struck Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan International Airport this morning. France wishes a speedy recovery to the four people injured in this attack," the statement said.

