    • 28 February, 2026
    • 14:04
    US to continue strikes on Iran through weekend

    The United States will continue carrying out strikes against Iran at least throughout the weekend (February 28 – March 1), according to The Washington Post, Report informs.

    "The operations are expected to run through at least the weekend in a multiday pressure campaign, the official said," a US official told The Washington Post.

    The ongoing attack includes sea-launched Tomahawk missiles and air-launched missiles fired from US Air Force and Navy jets, the official said.

