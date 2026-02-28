US to continue strikes on Iran through weekend
Other countries
- 28 February, 2026
- 14:04
The United States will continue carrying out strikes against Iran at least throughout the weekend (February 28 – March 1), according to The Washington Post, Report informs.
"The operations are expected to run through at least the weekend in a multiday pressure campaign, the official said," a US official told The Washington Post.
The ongoing attack includes sea-launched Tomahawk missiles and air-launched missiles fired from US Air Force and Navy jets, the official said.
