Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Iran strikes four US military bases

    Region
    • 28 February, 2026
    • 14:12
    Iran strikes four US military bases

    Iran has carried out strikes on four US military bases located in the Persian Gulf countries, Report informs via Iranian media outlets.

    "Iran's missile strikes targeted Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait, Al Dhafra Air Base in the UAE, as well as the headquarters of the US Navy"s Fifth Fleet in Bahrain," the Fars news agency said, citing the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

    US military bases Airstrikes on Iran Israel Iran
    İran ABŞ-nin dörd hərbi bazasına zərbələr endirib
    Иран нанес удары по четырем военным базам США на Ближнем Востоке

    Latest News

    14:43

    Ukraine says Iran had chances to avoid force scenario

    Other countries
    14:36

    Tehran's embassy in Baku addresses Iranian citizens

    Foreign policy
    14:35

    No restrictions on cargo traffic at Iran-Azerbaijan border

    Infrastructure
    14:33

    One person killed in missile attack in the United Arab Emirates

    Other countries
    14:31

    All Israeli football championship matches postponed

    Football
    14:23

    Two killed, five injured in airstrikes in Iraq

    Other countries
    14:16

    Media: Explosions heard in Riyadh

    Other countries
    14:13

    Kallas: EU Aspides naval mission remains on high alert in Red Sea

    Other countries
    14:12

    Iran strikes four US military bases

    Region
    All News Feed