Iran strikes four US military bases
Region
- 28 February, 2026
- 14:12
Iran has carried out strikes on four US military bases located in the Persian Gulf countries, Report informs via Iranian media outlets.
"Iran's missile strikes targeted Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait, Al Dhafra Air Base in the UAE, as well as the headquarters of the US Navy"s Fifth Fleet in Bahrain," the Fars news agency said, citing the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.
