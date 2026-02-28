Kallas: EU Aspides naval mission remains on high alert in Red Sea

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Other countries
    • 28 February, 2026
    • 14:13
    EU's Aspides naval mission remains on high alert in the Red Sea and stands ready to help keep the maritime corridor open, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas said on X, Report informs.

    She said the latest developments across the Middle East "are perilous."

    Kallas also said she spoke to Israel's Foreign Minister Saar and other ministers in the region.

    "The EU is also coordinating closely with Arab partners to explore diplomatic paths. Protection of civilians and international humanitarian law is a priority. Our consular network is fully engaged in facilitating departures for EU citizens. Non-essential EU personnel are being withdrawn from the region. Our Aspides naval mission remains on high alert in the Red Sea and stands ready to help keep the maritime corridor open," Kallas said.

    Kallas: Qırmızı dənizdəki Aİ missiyası dəniz dəhlizinin açıq olmasını təmin etməyə hazırdır
    Каллас: Миссия ЕС в Красном море готова обеспечивать открытость морского коридора

