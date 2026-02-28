Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Iran's Supreme National Security Council condemns US and Israeli air operation

    Iran's Supreme National Security Council stated that the country had become the target of a "brutal air operation" carried out by the United States and Israel, noting that the attack occurred while Iran and the US were engaged in negotiations over the Islamic Republic's nuclear program.

    The statement says there is information indicating that attacks on Tehran may continue, and therefore citizens are advised to relocate to other safe cities.

    Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Airstrikes on Iran
    İranın Təhlükəsizlik Şurası ABŞ və İsrailin hava əməliyyatını pisləyib
    Высший совет нацбезопасности Ирана осудил воздушную операцию США и Израиля

