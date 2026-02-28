Iran's Supreme National Security Council condemns US and Israeli air operation
Iran's Supreme National Security Council stated that the country had become the target of a "brutal air operation" carried out by the United States and Israel, noting that the attack occurred while Iran and the US were engaged in negotiations over the Islamic Republic's nuclear program.
The statement says there is information indicating that attacks on Tehran may continue, and therefore citizens are advised to relocate to other safe cities.
