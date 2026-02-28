Air Arabia Abu Dhabi flight returns due to airspace closure
Infrastructure
- 28 February, 2026
- 14:03
The captain of the Air Arabia Abu Dhabi flight ADY 730 from Abu Dhabi to Baku decided to return due to the closure of airspace, Heydar Aliyev International Airport told Report.
Following the decision, the flight halted its journey along the route and returned to its base at Abu Dhabi International Airport.
The decision was made based on the principle of prioritizing flight safety.
Latest News
14:36
Tehran's embassy in Baku addresses Iranian citizensForeign policy
14:35
No restrictions on cargo traffic at Iran-Azerbaijan borderInfrastructure
14:33
One person killed in missile attack in the United Arab EmiratesOther countries
14:31
All Israeli football championship matches postponedFootball
14:23
Two killed, five injured in airstrikes in IraqOther countries
14:16
Media: Explosions heard in RiyadhOther countries
14:13
Kallas: EU Aspides naval mission remains on high alert in Red SeaOther countries
14:12
Iran strikes four US military basesRegion
14:09