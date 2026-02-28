Air Arabia Abu Dhabi flight returns due to airspace closure

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Infrastructure
    • 28 February, 2026
    • 14:03
    The captain of the Air Arabia Abu Dhabi flight ADY 730 from Abu Dhabi to Baku decided to return due to the closure of airspace, Heydar Aliyev International Airport told Report.

    Following the decision, the flight halted its journey along the route and returned to its base at Abu Dhabi International Airport.

    The decision was made based on the principle of prioritizing flight safety.

    Air Arabia Abu Dhabi Heydar Aliyev International Airport Airstrikes on Iran
    Əbu-Dabidən Bakıya hərəkət edən aviareys geri qayıdır
    Рейс из Абу-Даби в Баку возвращается из-за закрытия воздушного пространства ОАЭ

