Baku–Nakhchivan–Baku bus services suspended for security reasons
Infrastructure
- 28 February, 2026
- 14:02
In connection with the recent developments in the Middle East, bus services operating on the Baku–Nakhchivan–Baku route via the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran have been suspended for security reasons, the Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency (AYNA) said in response to Report's inquiry.
On February 28, the following services have been temporarily postponed: departures from Baku to Nakhchivan at 19:00 and 20:00, the Baku–Sharur service at 21:00, departures from Nakhchivan to Baku at 15:30, 16:30 and 17:30, as well as the Sharur–Baku service at 16:30.
The public will be additionally informed about the resumption of the Baku–Nakhchivan–Baku bus services.
