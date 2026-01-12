Britain to develop new ballistic missile for Ukraine's defense

The British ‌government said on ‌Sunday that it will develop a new ‍deep-strike ballistic missile ‍for ‌Ukraine to support the ‍country's war ​efforts against ⁠Russia, Report informs via Reuters.

Under the project, named Nightfall, ‌the British government said ⁠it ‍has launched a competition to ‍rapidly develop ground-launched ‌ballistic missiles that could carry a 200 kg (440 lb) warhead over a range of ‌more than 500 km (310 miles).