Britain to develop new ballistic missile for Ukraine's defense
- 12 January, 2026
- 08:16
The British government said on Sunday that it will develop a new deep-strike ballistic missile for Ukraine to support the country's war efforts against Russia, Report informs via Reuters.
Under the project, named Nightfall, the British government said it has launched a competition to rapidly develop ground-launched ballistic missiles that could carry a 200 kg (440 lb) warhead over a range of more than 500 km (310 miles).
