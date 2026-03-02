IDF chief says campaign against Hezbollah to last several days

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    The chief of staff of the Israel Defense Forces, Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, said the military campaign against Lebanon's Hezbollah is expected to continue for several days.

    Report informs via The Times of Israel that Zamir said the army has shifted from a defensive posture to an offensive one.

    "We have launched an offensive campaign against Hezbollah. We are no longer only defending ourselves, but moving to the offensive. We must prepare for several days of fighting. A high level of defensive and offensive readiness is required," he said.

    The Times of Israel reported that following rocket strikes on Hezbollah positions in Lebanon, the IDF carried out several waves of airstrikes.

