IDF chief says campaign against Hezbollah to last several days
Other countries
- 02 March, 2026
- 10:32
The chief of staff of the Israel Defense Forces, Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, said the military campaign against Lebanon's Hezbollah is expected to continue for several days.
Report informs via The Times of Israel that Zamir said the army has shifted from a defensive posture to an offensive one.
"We have launched an offensive campaign against Hezbollah. We are no longer only defending ourselves, but moving to the offensive. We must prepare for several days of fighting. A high level of defensive and offensive readiness is required," he said.
The Times of Israel reported that following rocket strikes on Hezbollah positions in Lebanon, the IDF carried out several waves of airstrikes.
Latest News
11:00
Photo
Azerbaijan attends UN forum on sustainable developmentBusiness
10:50
Afghan air force strikes military sites in PakistanOther countries
10:49
Israeli Health Ministry says 777 people hospitalized since start of operation against IranOther countries
10:45
Turkish-Iranian border crossing temporarily closedRegion
10:41
ASCO's President Heydar Aliyev tanker departs on its first voyage after major overhaulInfrastructure
10:40
Photo
Around 60 foreigners evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan in 24 hoursDomestic policy
10:32
IDF chief says campaign against Hezbollah to last several daysOther countries
10:06
Israeli air attacks on Lebanon kill at least 31, wound dozens more: Health MinistryOther countries
10:01