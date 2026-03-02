Iran's Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Mojtaba Demirchilu, said the country's supreme leader chose to remain at his residence rather than move to a safer location, describing the decision as consistent with his principles, Report informs.

Speaking at a press briefing, the diplomat noted that reactions from across the Islamic world are continuing following the reported killing of the supreme leader.

Demirchilu also expressed gratitude to the Azerbaijani state and people for their messages of condolence and solidarity during what he described as a difficult time.

"I am grateful to the Azerbaijani state and people for demonstrating solidarity through their condolences. Everyone has seen the message of condolence sent by President Ilham Aliyev to his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian," the ambassador said.

He added that a phone conversation had taken place between the foreign ministers of the two countries, during which Azerbaijan reiterated that its territory would not be used against Iran.

"Of course, we have always believed this, and Azerbaijan's highest-ranking officials have consistently expressed this position," the diplomat stated.