Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Iran's ambassador thanks Azerbaijan for condolences

    Foreign policy
    • 02 March, 2026
    • 11:48
    Iran's ambassador thanks Azerbaijan for condolences

    Iran's Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Mojtaba Demirchilu, said the country's supreme leader chose to remain at his residence rather than move to a safer location, describing the decision as consistent with his principles, Report informs.

    Speaking at a press briefing, the diplomat noted that reactions from across the Islamic world are continuing following the reported killing of the supreme leader.

    Demirchilu also expressed gratitude to the Azerbaijani state and people for their messages of condolence and solidarity during what he described as a difficult time.

    "I am grateful to the Azerbaijani state and people for demonstrating solidarity through their condolences. Everyone has seen the message of condolence sent by President Ilham Aliyev to his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian," the ambassador said.

    He added that a phone conversation had taken place between the foreign ministers of the two countries, during which Azerbaijan reiterated that its territory would not be used against Iran.

    "Of course, we have always believed this, and Azerbaijan's highest-ranking officials have consistently expressed this position," the diplomat stated.

    Mojtaba Demirchilu Iran Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan
    İranın səfiri: Azərbaycana başsağlığı mesajlarına görə minnətdarıq
    Посол Ирана Демирчилу выразил благодарность Азербайджану за соболезнования

    Latest News

    12:31

    UK government works to evacuate citizens from Middle East, Foreign Secretary says

    Other countries
    12:24

    Gas prices in Europe jump 20%

    Energy
    12:20

    Thousands of mines cleared in liberated Azerbaijani territories

    Domestic policy
    12:13

    Kuwait Defense Ministry: Several American aircraft crashed this morning

    Other countries
    12:06

    Italy to review security measures for citizens in Middle East

    Other countries
    12:05

    Over 30 killed in Iran's Fars province following US and Israeli attack

    Region
    12:01

    Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan discuss tensions in Middle East

    Foreign policy
    11:58

    Media: IDF operation in Lebanon may include ground offensive – UPDATED

    Other countries
    11:48

    Iran's ambassador thanks Azerbaijan for condolences

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed