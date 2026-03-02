Gold prices rise 2.7% amid events in Middle East

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Finance
    • 02 March, 2026
    • 11:44
    The price of gold rose 2.7% on Monday morning due to increased demand for safe-haven assets in response to recent geopolitical events in the Middle East, Report informs referring to trading data.

    The price of April gold futures on the New York Comex exchange rose $142.79 from the previous close, or 2.72%, to $5,390.69 per troy ounce.

    March silver futures rose 1.76% to $94.933 per ounce.

    Gold is a safe-haven asset, and demand for it typically increases in times of market uncertainty or intensifying geopolitical conflicts around the world.

    gold prices Comex exchange Middle East
    Yaxın Şərqdəki hadisələr fonunda qızılın qiyməti 3 %-ə yaxın artıb
    Цена на золото выросла на 2,7% на фоне событий на Ближнем Востоке

