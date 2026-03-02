Gold prices rise 2.7% amid events in Middle East
Finance
- 02 March, 2026
- 11:44
The price of gold rose 2.7% on Monday morning due to increased demand for safe-haven assets in response to recent geopolitical events in the Middle East, Report informs referring to trading data.
The price of April gold futures on the New York Comex exchange rose $142.79 from the previous close, or 2.72%, to $5,390.69 per troy ounce.
March silver futures rose 1.76% to $94.933 per ounce.
Gold is a safe-haven asset, and demand for it typically increases in times of market uncertainty or intensifying geopolitical conflicts around the world.
Latest News
12:31
UK government works to evacuate citizens from Middle East, Foreign Secretary saysOther countries
12:24
Gas prices in Europe jump 20%Energy
12:20
Thousands of mines cleared in liberated Azerbaijani territoriesDomestic policy
12:13
Kuwait Defense Ministry: Several American aircraft crashed this morningOther countries
12:06
Italy to review security measures for citizens in Middle EastOther countries
12:05
Over 30 killed in Iran's Fars province following US and Israeli attackRegion
12:01
Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan discuss tensions in Middle EastForeign policy
11:58
Media: IDF operation in Lebanon may include ground offensive – UPDATEDOther countries
11:48