British, Belgian PMs agree latest peace talks 'pivotal' for Ukraine's future

    Other countries
    • 13 December, 2025
    • 12:41
    The United Kingdom and Belgium agree that now it is a crucial moment for Ukraine's future and continue working on the issue of the frozen Russian assets, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer's office said after his talks with his visiting Belgian counterpart, Bart De Wever, Report informs via TASS.

    "On Ukraine, they discussed the latest on peace talks and agreed that these were at a pivotal moment for Ukraine's future. It was clear, they agreed, that keeping up the economic pressure on Russia and putting Ukraine in the strongest possible position would remain the only way to achieve a just and lasting peace," it said.

    The two also discussed the topic of the potential expropriation of Russian assets the Belgian authorities have been opposing to.

    "They discussed ongoing work, together with European partners, on addressing Ukraine's financial needs, including through the use of the value of immobilized Russian Sovereign Assets. They agreed to continue to work together closely to make progress on this complex issue," it said.

    Britaniya və Belçikanın baş nazirləri hazırkı dövrü Ukrayna üçün dönüş nöqtəsi elan ediblər
    Премьеры Британии и Бельгии заявили о переломном моменте для Украины

