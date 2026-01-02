Media: Iran protests show ‘understandable anger', US State Department says

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    US State Department says the latest protests in Iran are an expression of the people's 'understandable anger' at their government's failures, a US official told Iran International, Report informs.

    "The protests reflect the understandable anger of the Iranian people at their government's failures and excuses," the official said in a written statement on Thursday.

    The statement said Tehran has neglected the country's economy, agriculture, water, and electricity "for decades" in order to "squander billions on terrorist proxies and nuclear weapons research," while also carrying out acts of "terrorism against the United States and its allies."

    Mass protests over the dire economic situation have been ongoing in Iran for five days now. According to unofficial reports, six people have been killed and many more have been injured as a result of the protests.

    Iran protests United States
    KİV: ABŞ-yə görə İrandakı etirazların səbəbi hakimiyyətin cəmiyyətin tələblərinə biganəliyidir
    СМИ: США считают причиной протестов в Иране игнорирование властями требований общества

