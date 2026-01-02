Saudi-backed coalition bombs southern separatists in Yemen's Hadramout

The Saudi-backed coalition has launched several air strikes targeting southern separatists in the eastern Yemeni province of Hadramout, Report informs referring to Al Jazeera.

It comes hours after the governor of Hadramout announced an operation to reclaim military positions seized by the separatist Southern Transitional Council last month.

In response, the STC launched an attack against the forces of Yemen's UN-recognised government.

Air strikes have killed seven people in Yemen as a Saudi-led coalition attacked UAE-backed separatists who have seized huge swaths of territory, according to an official for the group.

More than 20 people were also wounded as seven air strikes hit a camp in al-Khasah, said Mohammed Abdulmalik, head of the separatist Southern Transitional Council in Wadi Hadramout and Hadramout Desert.