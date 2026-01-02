Today is birthday of Azerbaijan's National Hero Natig Gasimov

Today is the birthday of Azerbaijani National Hero Natig Gasimov, Report informs.

He was born on January 2, 1971, in the village of Kichik Garamurad in the Gadabay district.

In 1975, his family moved to Mingachevir, where Natig completed eight years of schooling and trained as a welder at a vocational school.

After serving in the USSR Internal Troops in Russia's Krasnoyarsk Krai, he returned to Azerbaijan in 1991 and volunteered for the front.

In March 1992, near the Pirlar village in the Khojaly district, seven Azerbaijani soldiers, including Natig Gasimov, fought for a hilltop on which an Albanian church is located. Six of Natig's comrades were killed in this battle, but he continued to fight alone, holding the strategically important position in the church.

For five days and nights, Natig single-handedly held the hilltop, preventing the enemy from advancing. But on the sixth day, March 12, 1992, he was forced to surrender after Armenian soldiers threatened to execute the 22 Azerbaijanis they held captive. His subsequent fate remains unknown.

The British company Broken Pot Media produced the documentary "Son" ("Ogul"). The film recounts Natig Gasimov's interrogation by Armenian officers, which was attended by Italian war photographer Enrico Sarsini. The film includes an interview with Sarsini.

By the decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated June 25, 2024, Natig Gasimov was posthumously awarded the title "National Hero of Azerbaijan" and the Gold Star medal. That same year, Secondary School No. 4 in Mingachevir was named after Natig Gasimov.