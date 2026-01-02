Iran arms export agency offers missiles for crypto – FT

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Iran's official defense export agency is offering to sell ballistic missiles, drones and other advanced weapons systems to foreign governments in exchange for cryptocurrency and barter, Financial Times noted, Report informs.

    The Ministry of Defence Export Center, known as Mindex, presents itself as the export arm of Iran's defense ministry. It advertises more than 3,000 products across categories, including armaments, rockets and missiles, aviation, marine platforms, and radar and optical systems.

    The portal's payment terms say contracts can be settled using "digital currencies," local currencies in the buyer's country and barter arrangements, alongside more traditional bank transfers.

    Mindex's online platform, hosted on an Iranian cloud provider already blacklisted by Washington, says decades of experience in overseas sales and says it works with a number of foreign clients.

    A frequently asked questions section reassures potential buyers that "given the general policies of the Islamic Republic of Iran regarding circumvention of sanctions, there is no problem in implementing the contract," and promises that purchased products will reach their destination "as soon as possible," FT added.

