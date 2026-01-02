Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Foreign policy
    • 02 January, 2026
    • 16:53
    Ilham Aliyev, Mehriban Aliyeva express condolences to former President of Latvia

    Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva have sent a letter of condolences to Vaira Vike-Freiberga, Former President of the Republic of Latvia, Co-Chair of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    "Your Excellency,

    We were deeply saddened to receive the news of the passing of your husband and lifelong companion, Imants Freibergs.

    Having walked the great path of life side-by-side with you, Imants Freibergs was a devoted partner who always stood faithfully by your side.

    We share in your grief over this profound loss and extend our deepest condolences and wish patience to you and all members of your family," reads the letter.

    İlham Əliyev və Mehriban Əliyeva Nizami Gəncəvi Mərkəzinin həmsədrinə başsağlığı veriblər
    Ильхам Алиев и Мехрибан Алиева выразили соболезнования экс-президенту Латвии

