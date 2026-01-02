Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Zelenskyy picks Military Intelligence Head Budanov as his new chief of staff

    Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has offered Kyrylo Budanov, the military intelligence chief, to take charge of the President's Office on January 2, Report informs referring to The Kyiv Independent.

    "Now, Ukraine needs more focus on security issues, the development of the Defense and Security Forces of Ukraine, as well as on the diplomatic track in negotiations, and the President's Office will serve primarily to fulfill such tasks," Zelensky said.

    This move follows a major reshuffle that saw the dismissal of Andriy Yermak, Zelenskyy's long-time chief of staff, in late November. The change occurred amid Ukraine's largest corruption scandal, signaling a shift in leadership dynamics.

    Lieutenant General Budanov, 39, has led Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) since 2020. Under his leadership, HUR has evolved into a formidable force during Russia's full-scale invasion.

    The spy chief has become a household name in Ukraine, while his agency is regarded as one of the most competent institutions in the country.

    A source in the President's Office told the Kyiv Independent that the president's final choice would signal whether his focus lies on domestic affairs, diplomacy, or the battlefield.

    Though not officially appointed yet, Zelenskyy has already named Budanov head of the President's Office, tasking him with updating and presenting strategic foundations for Ukraine's defense and next steps.

    Volodymyr Zelenskyy Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov
    Zelenski Budanova Prezident Ofisinə başçılıq etməyi təklif edib
    Зеленский предложил Буданову возглавить Офис президента

