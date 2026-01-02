Daughter of actor Tommy Lee Jones found deceased in San Francisco hotel

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    The daughter of actor Tommy Lee Jones was found dead in a San Francisco hotel on New Year's Day, Report informs via TMZ.

    Victoria Jones, 34, was found inside the Fairmont San Francisco early Thursday morning at 2:52 a.m. (GMT-8) by San Francisco Fire Department paramedics and pronounced dead at the scene.

    The San Francisco Police Department said their officers responded to a hotel located on the 900 block of Mason Street at 3:14 a.m. on New Year's Day regarding the report of a dead person. The Fairmont Hotel is located at 950 Mason St. SFPD did not identify the deceased person, only saying officers met with medics who confirmed an adult woman had died.

    Police said the medical examiner arrived to the scene and conducted an investigation.

    The cause of death has not been released.

    According to People Magazine, Victoria began acting at a young age, appearing first in Men in Black II in 2002 and in a 2005 film, The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada, which was directed by her father. She also appeared in an episode of One Tree Hill in 2003.

