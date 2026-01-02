Brazil's former president Bolsonaro leaves hospital and returns to jail

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro left a hospital in capital Brasilia on Thursday, a week after he underwent a double hernia surgery, Report informs via NBC News.

    A car took the embattled ex-leader back to the federal police headquarters where he is serving his 27-year prison sentence for leading a coup d'etat aimed at keeping him in office.

    Hospital DF Star confirmed Bolsonaro was released after some other minor medical procedures after the double hernia surgery that was completed without complications.

    Brazil's Supreme Court approved the release of the former president, who governed from 2019 to 2022, for the surgery.

    Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, who sentenced Bolsonaro to prison, denied the former president's request for house arrest after he leaves the hospital.

    Bolsonaro has undergone several other medical procedures since he was stabbed in the abdomen during a campaign rally in 2018.

    Bolsonaro has no contact with the few other inmates at the federal police headquarters in Brasilia, where he is held and where his around 130-square-foot room has a bed, a private bathroom, air conditioning, a television and a desk.

