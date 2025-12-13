US evaluates Azerbaijan's role in bringing its oil, gas resources to int'l markets

Azerbaijan and the US have discussed a new stage in developing their energy partnership, Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov wrote on X, Report informs.

"We held productive discussions with the Secretary of Energy Chris Wright on advancing our energy partnership to a new stage. We reviewed Azerbaijan's role in delivering oil and gas resources to international markets, as well as the development of the Southern Gas Corridor and the Green Energy Corridors, and assessed cooperation opportunities," he wrote.

"We met with Jarrod Agen, Executive Director of White House National Energy Dominance Council. In the meeting, we exchanged views on the strategic importance of the "Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity" (TRIPP) in ensuring interregional energy connectivity, energy interconnectors between Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Central Asia, and Europe, as well as the establishment of data centers and their energy supply," Shahbazov added.

"We had a fruitful meeting with Assistant Secretary of Commerce and Director General of the US and Foreign Commercial Service, David L. Fogel, in Washington. We discussed potential cooperation with US companies in implementing Azerbaijan's wide and diversified regional power supply plans and projects, including the potential fields," Shahbazov also wrote.

Expanding cooperation with ExxonMobil, which is participating in the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli field development project, and SOCAR Trading's multifaceted activities in Houston were also discussed.

In addition, the sides exchanged views on potential partnerships with American companies in various areas, including technology and data centers, the creation of a mechanism for regular dialogue in the energy sector, and the development of a comprehensive roadmap for energy cooperation.