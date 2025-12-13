Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package the commemoration day of National Leader Heydar Aliyev
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package the commemoration day of National Leader Heydar Aliyev

    US evaluates Azerbaijan's role in bringing its oil, gas resources to int'l markets

    Energy
    • 13 December, 2025
    • 12:58
    US evaluates Azerbaijan's role in bringing its oil, gas resources to int'l markets

    Azerbaijan and the US have discussed a new stage in developing their energy partnership, Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov wrote on X, Report informs.

    "We held productive discussions with the Secretary of Energy Chris Wright on advancing our energy partnership to a new stage. We reviewed Azerbaijan's role in delivering oil and gas resources to international markets, as well as the development of the Southern Gas Corridor and the Green Energy Corridors, and assessed cooperation opportunities," he wrote.

    "We met with Jarrod Agen, Executive Director of White House National Energy Dominance Council. In the meeting, we exchanged views on the strategic importance of the "Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity" (TRIPP) in ensuring interregional energy connectivity, energy interconnectors between Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Central Asia, and Europe, as well as the establishment of data centers and their energy supply," Shahbazov added.

    "We had a fruitful meeting with Assistant Secretary of Commerce and Director General of the US and Foreign Commercial Service, David L. Fogel, in Washington. We discussed potential cooperation with US companies in implementing Azerbaijan's wide and diversified regional power supply plans and projects, including the potential fields," Shahbazov also wrote.

    Expanding cooperation with ExxonMobil, which is participating in the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli field development project, and SOCAR Trading's multifaceted activities in Houston were also discussed.

    In addition, the sides exchanged views on potential partnerships with American companies in various areas, including technology and data centers, the creation of a mechanism for regular dialogue in the energy sector, and the development of a comprehensive roadmap for energy cooperation.

    Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov US Energy Secretary Chris Wright Southern Gas Corridor TRIPP Jarrod Agen David Fogel green energy corridor
    ABŞ-də Azərbaycanın neft və qaz resurslarının beynəlxalq bazarlara çıxarılmasındakı rolu qiymətləndirilib
    В США оценена роль Азербайджана в выходе его нефтегазовых ресурсов на международные рынки

    Latest News

    13:40
    Video

    Miracle in Azerbaijan: Woman revived 45 minutes after heart stopped

    Health
    13:20
    Photo

    Expanding parliamentary co-op among Turkic countries discussed in Tashkent

    Foreign policy
    12:58

    US evaluates Azerbaijan's role in bringing its oil, gas resources to int'l markets

    Energy
    12:41

    British, Belgian PMs agree latest peace talks 'pivotal' for Ukraine's future

    Other countries
    12:27

    Trump names Warsh, Hassett as top Fed contenders, WSJ says

    Other countries
    12:10

    Some 11,270 diamonds hidden in hand luggage seized at Frankfurt Airport

    Other countries
    11:55

    Trump says progress being made toward Russia-Ukraine resolution

    Other countries
    11:35

    Azeri Light crude price rises slightly on global oil market

    Energy
    11:15

    Honda may import more US-made models to Japan

    Other countries
    All News Feed