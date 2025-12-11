Azerbaijan, Russia mull speeding up border crossing processes
Business
- 11 December, 2025
- 14:24
Azerbaijan and Russia have discussed expediting border crossing processes and managing cargo flows along the North-South International Transport Corridor, Report informs referring to the State Customs Committee.
The discussions took place at a meeting at the State Customs Committee with a delegation led by Alexey Timofeev, deputy head of the Federal Customs Service of Russia.
The meeting discussed prospects for business cooperation between the customs authorities of the two countries, emphasizing the importance of further expanding the exchange of information and experience.
