    Iran aims to boost trade with Kazakhstan to $3B

    Region
    • 11 December, 2025
    • 14:51
    Iran is interested in further developing trade cooperation with Kazakhstan, and the two countries plan to increase their mutual trade turnover to $3 billion, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said during an expanded meeting with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Astana, Report informs via Kazinform.

    He noted that trade turnover between the two countries has grown by 40% this year, calling it a positive indicator.

    "However, we can achieve even better results in trade. During our previous meeting, we agreed to raise bilateral trade to 3 billion dollars, and we must continue working toward this goal. Some issues remain in the banking sector, but I hope we will resolve them soon. Iran is interested in expanding trade cooperation with Kazakhstan through the Eurasian Economic Union," Pezeshkian added.

    Məsud Pezeşkian: İran Qazaxıstanla ticarət sahəsində əməkdaşlığın inkişafında maraqlıdır
    Пезешкиан: Иран заинтересован в развитии сотрудничества с Казахстаном в сфере торговли

