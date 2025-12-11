Iran aims to boost trade with Kazakhstan to $3B

Iran is interested in further developing trade cooperation with Kazakhstan, and the two countries plan to increase their mutual trade turnover to $3 billion, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said during an expanded meeting with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Astana, Report informs via Kazinform.

He noted that trade turnover between the two countries has grown by 40% this year, calling it a positive indicator.

"However, we can achieve even better results in trade. During our previous meeting, we agreed to raise bilateral trade to 3 billion dollars, and we must continue working toward this goal. Some issues remain in the banking sector, but I hope we will resolve them soon. Iran is interested in expanding trade cooperation with Kazakhstan through the Eurasian Economic Union," Pezeshkian added.