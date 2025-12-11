Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Baku сourt holds new hearing in case involving Armenian citizens

    11 December, 2025
    A new hearing has taken place in Baku in the ongoing trial of Armenian citizens facing criminal charges.

    The proceedings continue at the Baku Military Court, Report says.

    During the session, senior assistant to the Prosecutor General, Vusal Aliyev, delivered his remarks to the court.

    Ermənistan vətəndaşlarının məhkəməsində tərəflərə replika hüququndan istifadə etmək imkanı yaradılıb
    В Баку состоялось очередное заседание суда по делу граждан Армении

