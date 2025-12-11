Baku сourt holds new hearing in case involving Armenian citizens
Incident
- 11 December, 2025
- 15:00
A new hearing has taken place in Baku in the ongoing trial of Armenian citizens facing criminal charges.
The proceedings continue at the Baku Military Court, Report says.
During the session, senior assistant to the Prosecutor General, Vusal Aliyev, delivered his remarks to the court.
