FM: Ukraine doesn't recognize Maduro's legitimacy

Ukraine defends the rights of peoples to freedom and democracy, and the actions of the government of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro violate all these principles, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha wrote on X, Report informs.

"Ukraine has consistently defended the right of nations to live freely, free of dictatorship, oppression, and human rights violations. The Maduro regime has violated all such principles in every respect.

Democratic countries and human rights organizations across the globe have emphasized his regime's widespread crimes, violence, torture, oppression, abuse of all basic freedoms, stolen votes, and destruction of democracy and the rule of law.

Ukraine has not recognized Maduro's legitimacy following rigged elections and violence against protestors, along with dozens of other countries in different parts of the world.

The people of Venezuela must have a chance for a normal life, security, prosperity, and human dignity. We will continue to support their right to such normality, respect, and freedom.

We stand for further developments in accordance with the principles of international law, prioritizing democracy, human rights, and the interests of Venezuelans.

Thank you to everyone around the world who helps to protect life," reads the post.