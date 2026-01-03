Azerbaijan weather forecast for January 4

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ecology
    • 03 January, 2026
    • 17:13
    The weather is expected to be partially cloudy and sometimes overcast, but primarily without precipitation in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula on January 4, Report informs, citing the National Hydrometeorological Service of Azerbaijan.

    A moderate southwest wind will occasionally strengthen.

    The temperature will be 0 – +2°C at night and +6 – +9°C in the daytime. Atmospheric pressure will rise from 767 mm Hg to 770 mm Hg. Relative humidity will be 65-70% at night and 50-60% during the daytime.

    On January 4, the districts of Azerbaijan will experience mostly dry weather. Occasional fog is anticipated in some regions. A moderate west wind will occasionally strengthen in some places.

    The temperature will be -5 – 0°C at night, and +6 – +11°C in the daytime.

    In the highlands, it will be -20 – -15°C at night, and -5 – 0°C in the daytime.

    At night and in the morning, icy conditions are expected on roads in some mountainous and foothill areas.

