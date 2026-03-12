IDF eliminates IRGC commander in Beirut

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) killed a commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) operating in the Hezbollah missile unit in Beirut, the IDF press office reported.

According to the military, the commander, identified as Abu Dharr Mohammadi, was a key figure in coordinating military activities between Hezbollah and the IRGC and acted as a liaison with senior Iranian officials.

He played a central role in boosting Hezbollah"s missile capabilities and restoring the group"s operational capacity following Operation Northern Arrows. Mohammadi also oversaw strategic weapons operations and coordinated attacks on Israeli territory during the operations Northern Arrows and Roaring Lion.

The IDF stressed it will continue decisive actions against Hezbollah to protect the security of Israeli citizens.