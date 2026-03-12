Iranian envoy thanks Azerbaijan for support in delivering Russian humanitarian aid

Iran's Ambassador to Baku, Mojtaba Demirchilu, thanked Azerbaijan for its assistance in delivering humanitarian aid from Russia, Report informs.

He received the humanitarian aid sent from Russia to Iran at Lankaran International Airport. "I express my gratitude to the government and people of Russia for this initiative, as well as to the government and people of Azerbaijan for the conditions they have provided," the diplomat said in a statement to journalists.

The ambassador also recalled that Azerbaijan had previously sent the first batch of humanitarian aid to Iran. According to him, mutual support in difficult times is part of the shared culture of the peoples of the region.

Russia has sent more than 13 tons of humanitarian cargo consisting of medicines and medical supplies.