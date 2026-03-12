Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum

    Kyrgyz Parliament Speaker and TURKPA Secretary General discuss cooperation

    Region
    • 12 March, 2026
    • 17:26
    Kyrgyz Parliament Speaker and TURKPA Secretary General discuss cooperation

    On March 12, 2026, the Speaker of the Jogorku Kenesh (Parliament) of the Kyrgyz Republic, Marlen Mamataliev, received the Secretary General of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TURKPA), Ambassador Ramil Hasan, in Bishkek, Report informs, citing TURKPA.

    The Secretary General congratulated Marlen Mamataliev on his election as Speaker of the Kyrgyz parliament and, emphasizing that Kyrgyzstan is one of the founding member states of TURKPA, expressed confidence that the Jogorku Kenesh will continue to actively participate in the activities of the assembly.

    During the meeting, Marlen Mamataliev expressed his pleasure in meeting with Ambassador Ramil Hasan and in welcoming the TURKPA delegation to the Kyrgyz Parliament, noting that the assembly today plays a vital role in strengthening inter-parliamentary cooperation and fostering trust among the Turkic states.

    He also emphasized that the newly constituted Kyrgyz parliament is fully prepared to continue collaboration within TURKPA and to implement previously agreed-upon arrangements.

    The speaker stated that the Kyrgyz parliament will continue to actively engage in activities of TURKPA and take the necessary measures to implement its adopted decisions.

    Mamataliev noted that relevant instructions have already been issued concerning the upcoming TURKPA commission meetings, as well as preparations for this year's plenary session in the city of Bishkek.

    In turn, the TURKPA Secretary General provided detailed information on the activities carried out by the organization over the past five months. He specifically highlighted initiatives regarding the development of the relations of TURKPA with the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly (OSCE PA), efforts to obtain observer status at the OSCE PA, as well as measures taken to expand cooperation with other international organizations.

    Additionally, Ambassador Hasan noted that the TURKPA international observation mission will take part in the upcoming referendum on constitutional reforms in Kazakhstan, with the delegation set to monitor the process in the cities of Astana, Almaty, and Turkistan.

    The Secretary General also briefed on meetings scheduled during the visit to Kazakhstan with the Chairman of the Senate of Kazakhstan, Maulen Ashimbayev, and the Chairman of the Mazhilis of Kazakhstan and current Chairman-in-Office of the TURKPA, Yerlan Koshanov.

    During the meeting, Ambassador Hasan noted that the first informal meeting of the Speakers of the parliaments of TURKPA member states will take place on April 16, 2026, in Istanbul, within the framework of the 152nd Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, and that preparations for the event have already begun. He valued this initiative as an important step toward further strengthening cooperation among the parliaments of TURKPA member states. Ambassador Hasan also provided information on the upcoming meetings of the TURKPA Commissions on Economic Cooperation and on Environment, Natural Resources, and Health Protection.

    In this regard, Marlen Mamataliev confirmed his participation in the informal meeting of the Speakers of the parliaments, scheduled to take place in Istanbul, in April of this year. Wishing success to the TURKPA International Secretariat in its work, he underscored the importance of the upcoming meetings of the TURKPA Permanent Commissions in Kyrgyzstan, and proposed initiatives to organize events aimed at further strengthening the legal and institutional framework of the Assembly.

    Secretary General was accompanied by the Secretary of the Commission Aynura Abutalibova, as well as the Secretary for organizational and administrative issues, Alasgar Aghayev.

    Ramil Hasan Marlen Mamataliev Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TÜRKPA)
    Qırğız parlamentinin sədri ilə TÜRKPA Baş katibi əməkdaşlığı müzakirə ediblər

    Latest News

    17:33

    CBA: Non-cash payments in Azerbaijan approached AZN100 billion in 2025

    Finance
    17:26

    Kyrgyz Parliament Speaker and TURKPA Secretary General discuss cooperation

    Region
    17:21

    EU removes Georgia's Kulevi Port from 20th Russia sanctions package

    Foreign policy
    17:18

    Iranian envoy thanks Azerbaijan for support in delivering Russian humanitarian aid

    Foreign policy
    17:12

    UNGA 73 president highlights deep roots of multilateralism crisis

    Foreign policy
    17:12

    Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic: International institutions must adapt to new realities

    Other
    16:59

    Azerbaijan invites Hiroshima administration to WUF13

    Foreign policy
    16:55

    Jan Kubis: Most countries remain committed to international law

    Foreign policy
    16:52
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev speaks at opening of XIII Global Baku Forum – UPDATED-3

    Domestic policy
    All News Feed