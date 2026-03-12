Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    UNGA 73 president highlights deep roots of multilateralism crisis

    UNGA 73 president highlights deep roots of multilateralism crisis

    The current crisis in multilateralism is not merely about the state of international institutions; it reflects a broader deficit in political will and leadership, Maria Fernanda Espinosa, president of the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly, said during a panel discussion at the XIII Global Baku Forum, according to Report.

    "The crisis of multilateralism is not only a crisis of institutions. I have heard this many times. It is also a crisis of political will and leadership. So the issue is not just that we need better rules. We need leaders ready to apply them, defend them, and achieve real results," Espinosa said.

    She further noted that in today"s multipolar and deeply interdependent world, states must learn to manage systemic risks, including climate change, debt burdens, inequality, and technological development.

    "If we do not have a clear understanding of the system's functions and purpose, necessary reforms will remain at the discussion stage. We will endlessly restructure architecture without fulfilling our mission," she added.

    María Fernanda Espinosa Global Baku Forum
