Heydar Aliyev International Airport upgrades security with advanced scanning systems

New-generation security technologies have been introduced at Terminal 1 of Heydar Aliyev International Airport to enhance passenger safety and speed up screening procedures, the airport told Report.

The airport confirmed that the modernization includes the installation of millimeter-wave scanners and advanced baggage screening systems.

As part of the upgrade, Rohde & Schwarz QPS201 scanners have been deployed for passenger checks. These systems enable faster and more accurate pre-flight screening, while automated threat detection helps identify potential risks and reduces the need for additional manual inspections.

In addition, new CT-based scanners have been installed for carry-on baggage screening. This technology provides three-dimensional imaging, allowing passengers to keep electronic devices and liquids inside their bags during checks.

The improvements are expected to significantly accelerate the screening process and improve passenger flow management.

The project has been implemented in line with international aviation security standards set by ACI Europe, ICAO, and TSA.