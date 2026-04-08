Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Heydar Aliyev International Airport upgrades security with advanced scanning systems

    Infrastructure
    • 08 April, 2026
    • 11:29
    Heydar Aliyev International Airport upgrades security with advanced scanning systems

    New-generation security technologies have been introduced at Terminal 1 of Heydar Aliyev International Airport to enhance passenger safety and speed up screening procedures, the airport told Report.

    The airport confirmed that the modernization includes the installation of millimeter-wave scanners and advanced baggage screening systems.

    As part of the upgrade, Rohde & Schwarz QPS201 scanners have been deployed for passenger checks. These systems enable faster and more accurate pre-flight screening, while automated threat detection helps identify potential risks and reduces the need for additional manual inspections.

    In addition, new CT-based scanners have been installed for carry-on baggage screening. This technology provides three-dimensional imaging, allowing passengers to keep electronic devices and liquids inside their bags during checks.

    The improvements are expected to significantly accelerate the screening process and improve passenger flow management.

    The project has been implemented in line with international aviation security standards set by ACI Europe, ICAO, and TSA.

    Heydar Aliyev International Airport Rohde & Schwarz QPS201 Scanning systems New-generation security technologies
    Bakı aeroportu yeni nəsil təhlükəsizlik texnologiyalarını istifadəyə verib
    В аэропорту Баку пассажирам не придется извлекать жидкости из ручной клади при досмотре

    Latest News

    12:14
    Photo

    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev receives Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Transport of Kazakhstan

    Foreign policy
    12:05

    Turkish Foreign Ministry welcomes ceasefire reached between US, Iran

    Region
    11:47
    Photo

    Türkiye, Azerbaijan exchange views on judicial cooperation

    Incident
    11:34

    Kaja Kallas to visit Saudi Arabia

    Other countries
    11:29

    Heydar Aliyev International Airport upgrades security with advanced scanning systems

    Infrastructure
    11:19

    Azerbaijan MFA welcomes US-Iran ceasefire

    Foreign policy
    11:11

    Tokayev welcomes full ceasefire and peace agreement in Middle East

    Region
    11:05

    Ambassador Farid Talibov invites mayor of Japan's Kyoto to WUF13

    Foreign policy
    10:58

    Netanyahu: Ceasefire with Iran excludes Lebanon

    Other countries
    All News Feed